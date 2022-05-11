2 arrested in possession of 1.6 kg meth in Chennai

CHENNAI: Sleuths from Narcotics Intelligence Bureau (NIB) on Monday arrested two persons with 1.6 kg of methamphetamine in Chennai.

According to press a press release from NIB, a team led by inspector Rekha, seized 600 grams of Methamphetamine from one C Alagarsamy (29), of Thiruvanmiyur on May 9.

During interrogation, it has come to know that one S Ajith Kumar of Viyasarpadi, had supplied the contraband for sale. The team arrested Ajith Kumar and seized 1 Kg of Methamphetamine from his possession. Both the accused were sent to judicial custody. In the preliminary investigation, it was ascertained that the narcotic drug was brought from Manipur.

In another operation on Tuesday, NIB Dindigul unit managed to seize 26kg of ganja in Theni.

The sleuths intercepted a van bearing registration No. KL 03 B 5171 near Bodi bus stand, Theni and searched the vehicle. During the search, they seized 26 kgs of ganja kept in the vehicle and arrested three accused named R Vijayan (52), Balamurugan (48) and P Karuppaiah, (33), of Theni.

All the three accused along with ganja and the van used for transportation were produced before the court and sent for remand.

The public may share information concerning illegal sale and trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances through helpline No. 10581 and can Whatsapp to 94984 10581 or through e-mail id : spnibcid@gmail.com