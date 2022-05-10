Distance education issue: HC orders notice to UGC on plea by Annamalai Univ

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court had ordered notice to the University Grants Commission (UGC) to file its response after the vacation on a plea by Annamalai University challenging the UGC’s public notice declaring that the university had not gotten any permission to offer Open and Distance Education (ODE) Learning programmes.

Justice R Mahadevan passed the direction on hearing the petition filed by Annamalai Univesity’s registrar. The petitioner challenged the public notice issued by the UGC on March 23.

“Annamalai University has been offering distance learning programs since 1978. The university has been renewing the permission every year. It issued a notice stating that it has not approved the distance education programs offered by Annamalai University from 2014-to 2015. It is noted that the respondent is maintaining the status quo on our applications for renewal on knowing that a direction of the Madras HC that all admissions made by the University in respect of the Distance Education Program (DEP) for the centres situated outside the territorial jurisdiction, shall be subject to the final decision of the pending appeal, ” the petitioner submitted.

Annamalai University further submitted that it sent a representation to the UGC on March 30 to withdraw its notice citing the pending appeals, but, the university has not taken a call.

The state government had also submitted that the admissions are made as per the interim directions of the Madras HC in various writ petitions. Sudha, standing counsel for the union government submitted that she needs to get the instructions from the UGC. On recording the submissions, the bench adjourned the matter to June.