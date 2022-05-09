Container slips from truck running amok, crushes siblings on bike in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 51-year-old man and his 45-year-old sister were crushed under a container which fell from a truck running amok in North Chennai on Sunday night.

The deceased Srinivasan of Washermenpet, a private firm employee, and Nivetha of Kancheepuram were returning to Washermenpet from Andarkuppam from a temple when the accident happened, said police.

Around 8 pm, a container truck coming from the opposite direction suddenly ran amok and hit a stationary truck in the bid to avoid ramming an MTC bus at MFL rountana near Manali.

In the impact, the container from the truck slipped and fell on Srinivasan and Nivetha as they were passing by the truck in the bike.

Both of them were crushed to death on the spot. The container was removed with the help of an earthmover and the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination. A case was registered by Sathangadu police station and a hunt has been launched for the container truck driver who fled the spot after causing the mishap. Vehicle movement was affected on the stretch due to the accident.

When contacted, Sathangadu police on Monday said that the driver was yet to be arrested. They also said that that the container would be scanned after the formal arrest to record what was being transported in it. Further investigation is on.

In another road accident reported near Ponneri, a 27-year-old man was fatally knocked down by an unidentified vehicle on Sunday night. The deceased Udayakumar of Vanjivakkam, a private firm employee, was on his way back home after work in Thachur when his bike was hit by an unknown vehicle near Medhur village. While the vehicle fled without stopping, Udayakumar died on the spot. Ponneri police have registered a case on the accident.