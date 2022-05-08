Excellence Day held at Sathyabama

The Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology celebrated “Sathyabama Excellence Day 2022” at the institute premises. The ceremonial function was presided by Dr Mariazeena Johnson- Chancellor and Dr Marie Johnson-president, vice presidents J Arul Selvan and Maria Bernadette Tamilarasi, honored and appreciated the achievers.

The evening was graced by Ramesh Dhanakoti, senior vice president- Cognizant as chief guest. He delivered a special address to the students.

Over 92.14 pc of students placed Over 92.14 per cent of their final year students who had opted for the campus recruitment have been placed so far, with students securing job offers from reputed companies spread across varied domains. As of date, 2004 offers have been rolled out.

Students were provided with ample opportunities to get placed based on their choice.

The presence of eminent recruiters like Cisco, Cognizant, Wipro, Capgemini, HCL, Oracle, Verizon, Bank of America, ICICI, IBM, Schneider Electric, Nokia, Hyundai, Renault Nissan, L&T, Deloitte, Silicon Labs, EY, FIS Global and Zifo RnD shows the world of opportunities that Sathyabama continues to create for its students.

The present final year batch of students witnessed 363 recruiters considering its students through their On-Campus Recruitment Programme. There are 84 prominent first-time recruiters, including Silicon Labs, OpenText, Mirketa and so on.

This also has set a wonderful platform for the upcoming batches also as their recruiters’ base has been growing year on year.