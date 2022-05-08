AR constable ended life unable to settle debts

CHENNAI: A day after an armed reserve constable shot himself to death in Ambattur, police said that he resorted to the extreme step since he could not repay the mounting debts.

"B Saravanakumar had borrowed money for his marriage six months ago and he already had a few debts. Since he could not repay them, he committed suicide by shooting himself to death," said an officer, who was part of the investigation. The officer said that Saravanakumar shot himself with the .303 rifle on his forehead in the resting room after his duty ended at 3.30 pm.

"He was supposed to hand over the rifle to the guard who reported to the duty for the next shift. But he took the rifle into the room on the pretext of changing his attire and shot himself," said police. Ambattur police have registered a case on the suicide.