Man relieved of Rs 1 lakh by bike-borne trio near Avadi

CHENNAI: A four-member gang diverted a building contractor's attention and escaped with Rs 1 lakh in Tirunindravur on Friday afternoon.The victim Thyagarajan of Ambikapuram in Tirunindravur who withdrew Rs 1 lakh from a bank in the neighbourhood was on his way back home when he was stopped by four men following him on a bike. They allegeldly told Thyagarajan that he dropped a fifty rupee note by mistake. When he got down to pick up the note, the gang fled the spot with the cash kept on the bike's tank bag. Based on his complaint, Tirunindravur police have launched a hunt for the suspects.