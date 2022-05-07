Impersonation in SSC exam, I-T dept staff gets 3-year jail term

CHENNAI: Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court Egmore sentenced a man joined as multi-tasking staff in the income tax department to 3 years in prison. Piyush Kumar of Vaishali district in Bihar was recruited through the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

The sentencing comes after it was found that he managed to get the job by making another person to write the SSC by paying at least Rs 1.2 lakh in 2014.

Piyush used the help of Ajeet Kumar to write Part I of the exam at a centre in Coimbatore. Part II was written by Piyush in Egmore. Later, he was selected by the SSC and appointed as MTS in the Income Tax department in Chennai.

The IT department officials zeroed in on the fraud when the Fingerprint Bureau found that Piyush’s thumb impressions taken at different times did not match. The impression taken during the Part 1 exam was different from the print taken at the time joining.

Based on the complaint from the IT department, CBI investigated. During the probe, Piyush confessed that he got the job because of impersonation.

Girija Rani, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, sentenced Piyush to 3 years imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 3,000. The court has also issued a non-bailable warrant against Piyush as he was absent during the pronouncement of verdict. J Murugan, public prosecutor represented CBI in the case.