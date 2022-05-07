Chennai-Saint Denis flight service resumed after 2 yrs today

CHENNAI: The Chennai-Saint Denis flight service resumed after two years on Saturday.

In March 2020 the flight services were stopped due to the Covid outbreak and the flights to Saint-Denis were also stopped. The Air Austral flight used to arrive in Chennai on Friday and depart on Saturday before Covid. Now since Covid relaxations has been lifted and the situation has become normal the flight service resumed.

On Friday, the Air Austral flight reached the Chennai airport after 26 months and was welcomed by a Canon water salute.

On the first flight, 47 passengers arrived at the Chennai airport and they were welcomed by the airport officials.

On Saturday morning around 7.10 am the flight departed Saint-Denis Island from the Chennai airport with 62 passengers.

The airport officials said the flight would be operating every week as it was before.