City’s 3rd master plan factors in carbon footprint

Even as the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) is studying the George Town area using the AMRUT fund, the government mandates a provision for the redevelopment of old areas within the local planning area with special development regulations.

“The master plan should have provision for climate resilience measures such as comprehensive macro and micro drainage plan, flood inundation and climate hazard mapping, disaster and risk management plan, plan for protection of eco-sensitive areas, development of blue-green infrastructure, encouraging energy-efficient development, prevention of pollution, reclamation of polluted lands (salt pans, hazardous landfills, other brownfields),” the order stated.

Other provisions include the provision for opportunities to all citizens to access facilities including housing, transportation, economy and community facilities, to ensure inclusivity and accessibility to urban services, provisions for solid waste management, water resource augmentation plan, heritage conservation plan.

When asked about the new order, an official attached to the urban development department clarified that earlier master plans have similar provisions.

“But the World Bank has mandated elaborate Master Plan for Chennai Metropolitan Planning Area (Preparation, Publication, and Approval) Rules, 1974 to ensure the third master plan incorporates all the provisions without fail,” the official added.

The CMDA has already commenced the preparation of a vision document to prepare the third master plan by appointing a private consultant.

Once the vision document is prepared, the third master plan will be prepared based on the document. The second master plan for Chennai Metropolitan Area was approved in 2008 with a planning horizon of 2026.