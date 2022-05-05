Suspecting ISIS link, NIA takes over another case involving Khilafah Party

CHENNAI: NIA has taken over the probe of a case in which Needur Sadiq Basha alias ICAMA Sadiq Basha, running an outfit called Khilafah Party of India and his associates, threatened police officers with a gun in Mayiladuthurai in February this year during a vehicle check. NIA suspects the accused has links with the global terror outfit ISIS. Though immediately after the incident in which Sadiq Basha threatened sub-inspector Arivazhagan and his team with an air pistol, the police team overpowered him and his associates Mohamed Ashiq from Coimbatore, Mohamed Ifran from Karaikal, Rahmath of Chennai and Jabahar Ali of Mayiladuthrai. Police had also seized the metal-air gun, one packet of pellets, the vehicle they were travelling, etc. “Needur Basha has been in touch with ISIS and various central agencies were monitoring his activities closely. After collecting all the evidence, the NIA has now taken over the probe,” an official noted.