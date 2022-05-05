Plea against land survey by VAOs dismissed

CHENNAI: Justice D Krishnakumar of the Madras High Court dismissed a petition challenging a GO empowering VAOs to do land surveys. “The present writ petition has been filed on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Survey Officers Union members and the members of the petitioner’s association are employees of the survey and settlement department and they cannot be presumed to be poor, disabled or disadvantaged to approach this court individually. Therefore, the petitioners do not have locus standi to challenge the GO,” Justice D Krishnakumar ruled. They challenged the GO dated March 26, 2020, as it includes VAOs in amendment under Section 13 (h) to the Chain Survey and Land Records Manual, Part II, Chapter I. It would enable VAOs to transfer pattas and survey lands.