Man dies in garbage segregation unit in Madhavaram

CHENNAI: A 53-year-old man died of suspected suffocation at a garbage segregation and composting unit in Madhavaram on Wednesday.

The deceased identified as Thiruvenkadam of Kolathur was employed on contract basis by a private firm engaged in segregating waste collected by the Corporation.

On Wednesday evening, Thiruvenkadam was segregating waste when he allegedly poured a chemical for processing. Few minutes later, he fell unconscious and was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, said police.

After inquiries, police said that Thiruvenkadam was on medical leave for the past 20 days and had returned to work only on Wednesday. While the cause of death is not yet ascertained, police said they suspect that the man died either due to asphyxiation or illness.

The viscera has been sent to the lab for further report, said the police. Madhavaram police have registered a case of unnatural death and investigation is on.