Auto driver attacked by trio near New Washermenpet, condition critical

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old auto driver was admitted in critical condition after a three-member gang brutally attacked him with weapons in New Washermenpet on Wednesday evening.

The victim Prabhu of Toll Gate area has assault and attempted murder cases pending against him and police suspect that he could have been attacked over previous enmity.

The incident happened when Prabhu was waiting near New Washermenpet Metro station under the influence of alcohol.

A three-member gang that reached the spot in vehicles surrounded Prabhu and attacked him with machetes before fleeing the spot.

Prabhu who suffered grievous injuries was rushed to the Government Stanley Hospital. On information, New Washermenpet police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspects.