HC: File response on removing encroachments on burial grounds

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court had directed the State government to file its response on a plea against encroachments on a burial ground and the water bodies at the Vadakkunanthal village in the Manalurpettai town panchayat of Kallakkurichi district.
The division bench comprising Justice M Duraiswamy and Justice TV Thamilselvi passed the direction on hearing a petition filed by N Jayavel, a resident of M Vadakunthangal village in Kallakkurichi district.
The petitioner submitted that land parcels which were classified under water bodies and burial ground are encroached upon and need to be cleared.
“There are about 200 families residing in our village. About 0.26 hectares have been classified as a burial ground. However, a part of the burial ground has been occupied by a third party and cultivations are being carried out in the encroached land,” Jayavel submitted through his counsel.
He further noted that another land connected with the burial ground is also encroached.
“About 2.13 hectares of land near the burial ground is encroached by another party and has been cultivating crops in the land. The concerned land has been classified as a water body. At this juncture, the executive officer of the Manalurpettai town panchayat is trying to lay a tar road on the land. Therefore, the water body will again be occupied and the area of the burial ground will shrink,” the petitioner added.
Trial court’s life sentence to man for murdering wife upheld
The Madras High Court upheld a trial court’s order sentencing a man to life term imprisonment for murdering his wife since the victim refused to give him money to buy liquor.
“We do not find any reason to interfere with Coimbatore Additional District Sessions Judge-I’s impugned judgment of conviction and sentence of life term under sections 302 and 309 and accordingly, it is liable to be confirmed,” the division bench of Justice PN Prakash and Justice AA Nakkiran ruled on dismissing a criminal appeal petition filed by Muthan alias Muthusamy, a life-term convict.
The appellant, native of Coimbatore challenged the order by an additional district sessions judge dated June 25, 2010. According to the prosecution, the convict stabbed his wife to death with a knife since she denied Rs 50 demanded by him to consume liquor. Since the accused also tried to commit suicide, police booked him under section 309 of IPC.
“The accused is admittedly a drunkard and that out of sudden provocation, he had caused such injuries and therefore, his act will fall within the ambit of Exception to Section 302 of IPC,” the appellant’s counsel argued.
However, the judge rejected the submissions. “Considering the manner in which the injuries were inflicted, the depth and nature of the injuries, the act certainly falls under Section 302 of IPC. The charge under Section 309 of IPC is also proved,” the judge ordered.
Plea for ‘all-pass’ marksheet dismissed
The Madras High Court dismissed a petition filed by a 17-year-old girl to direct the state education department to issue mark sheet for the Class 10 examination for the academic year 2020-2021.
The first bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy held that they could not direct the government to issue a mark sheet for an examination which was never conducted due to the policy decision of the state government.
“Tamil Nadu was one of the states which did not conduct public examination for Class 10 students in 2020-2021 academic year and declared that all the SSLC students as passed,” the bench pointed out.
The judges made this ruling on dismissing a writ petition filed by B Dhanya, mother of a 17-year-old girl student Nakshatra Bind from Kerala who did her Class 10 studies here at a private school in Chennai.
According to the petitioner, when she sought admission for Class 11 in Kerala, she was unable to fill in an online form as people who secured D+ grades are only eligible for admission in Kerala.
“Since the state declared ‘all-pass’ for all the SSLC students in TN, we are not in a position to apply for Class 11 admissions in Kerala,” the appellant noted.
On recording the submissions, CJ MN Bhandari held that they cannot intervene in the policy decision of the state government. The bench granted liberty to appeal against the direction.