HC: File response on removing encroachments on burial grounds

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court had directed the State government to file its response on a plea against encroachments on a burial ground and the water bodies at the Vadakkunanthal village in the Manalurpettai town panchayat of Kallakkurichi district.

The division bench comprising Justice M Duraiswamy and Justice TV Thamilselvi passed the direction on hearing a petition filed by N Jayavel, a resident of M Vadakunthangal village in Kallakkurichi district.

The petitioner submitted that land parcels which were classified under water bodies and burial ground are encroached upon and need to be cleared.

“There are about 200 families residing in our village. About 0.26 hectares have been classified as a burial ground. However, a part of the burial ground has been occupied by a third party and cultivations are being carried out in the encroached land,” Jayavel submitted through his counsel.

He further noted that another land connected with the burial ground is also encroached.

“About 2.13 hectares of land near the burial ground is encroached by another party and has been cultivating crops in the land. The concerned land has been classified as a water body. At this juncture, the executive officer of the Manalurpettai town panchayat is trying to lay a tar road on the land. Therefore, the water body will again be occupied and the area of the burial ground will shrink,” the petitioner added.