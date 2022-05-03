Woman finds property under construction on lake, kills self

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old woman died by suicide near Manimangalam inside her under-construction house after she received a notice that the property is in the lake area.

The deceased Subashri in Padappai had asked her husband Mohan to construct a house. Two years ago, Mohan bought a piece of land near Manimangalam for Rs 4.5 lakh.

Recently, the couple started constructing a house on the land. A few days ago, they received a notice from the Kundrathur Block Development Office that their land is in the lake area.

In the letter, they were asked to submit land documents within 3 weeks. When inquired in the locality, Mohan found that more than 50 people had received the notice from the BDO office.

Police said Subashri was dejected after the incident and felt guilty as she forced Mohan to buy the land. Police said Mohan had bought the land by borrowing money from many people.

On Monday morning Mohan was shocked to see Subashri dead inside their under-construction house. She had left a suicide note asking Mohan to take care of their children, as she was not interested to live in this world anymore.

The Manimangalam police retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Sriperumbudur GH. Police have registered a case and the Sriperumbudur RDO has also ordered an inquiry.