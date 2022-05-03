Woman finds her land to be on lake bed, ends life in Manimangalam

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old woman killed herself near Manimangalam inside a under-construction house after she came to know that the property which she bought two years ago along with her husband is on the lake bed area.

The deceased Subashri of Nariyampakkam in Padappai has married Mohan six years ago and the couple has a son and a daughter. Subashri who wanted to construct a house bought a piece of land near Manimangalam for Rs 4.5 lakh two years ago.

Soon after the couple began construction on their land, they received a notice from the Kundrathur Block Development Office that their land is on the lake bed. In the letter, they were asked to submit their land documents within three weeks.

Upon enquiry, Mohan found that more than 50 people had received the notice from the BDO office.

Police said Subashri was dejected after the incident. "Mohan told her that she was responsible for this situation as she only compelled him to buy the land," police said. They further added that Mohan had brought the land by borrowing money from a few people.

On Monday morning, Mohan was shocked to see Subashri hanging on the ceiling using a rope inside their under-construction house. She had left a suicide note to Mohan in which she had asked him to take care of their children as she was not interested to live. The Manimangalam police who arrived at the spot retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem examination to the Sriperumbudur GH. The police have registered a case and the Sriperumbudur RDO has also ordered an inquiry.