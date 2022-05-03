Toilet lounges to be built at Rs 268 crore

CHENNAI: The GCC is all set to built new toilet lounges in Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Teynampet zones on a pilot basis.

According to a Corporation document, 252 toilet lounges will be constructed for Rs 268 crore under the public-private partnership (PPP) method.

“The construction firms will not be allowed to collect user charges from the public, but they can generate revenue from ads, and providing other facilities like ATMs, sanitary napkin dispenser, etc,” an official said. “A request for proposal will be floated inviting firms to take up the project.”

The GCC will also lay key performance indicators (KPI) to evaluate the private firms on cleanliness, safety, etc. The facilities may vary based on the availability of space in selected locations.

The civic body has taken up the construction of women’s toilets at a cost of Rs 33 crore under the Nirbhaya Fund. Tenders have also been floated to construct and upgrade more than 150 conventional toilets across the city including those built for persons with disabilities.