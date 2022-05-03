Animal keeper at Vandalur zoo injured after Bengal tiger scratches him

CHENNAI: A 52-year-old animal caretaker, Chellaiah, sustained a minor injury after being attacked by a Royal Bengal tiger during a regular health examination at Arignar Anna Zoological Park (Vandalur Zoo) on Tuesday. A zoo official said that the caretaker is doing well.

"It is a common issue that caretakers get minor scratches during maintenance inside the animal cage. Similarly, when the veterinarian and caretaker Chellaiah, went for a regular examination he was attacked," said a senior official at Vandalur Zoo.

The official added that the incident happened when he tried to keep the Royal Bengal Tiger, Nakulan inside the cage for a health checkup. The animal has scratched him, and he sustained a minor injury near the lower eyelid.

The caretaker was given first aid immediately and was taken to the nearby Government Chromepet Hospital for further treatment. Now, the animal keeper is doing well.

Chellaiah is the senior caretaker at the white tiger enclosure for more than 20 years at Vandalur Zoo. Both Royal Bengal Tiger and white tigers are kept in the same enclosure. Currently, there are 12 white tigers in the park.