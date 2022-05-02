Anbumani urges State govt to take over DB Jain college

CHENNAI: PMK MP Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday urged the state government to take over DB Jain College in Thoraipakkam.

“DB Jain college was established in 1972 as a government aided institution and according to the rules, the fee that should be collected from students for a year should be Rs 850. But the college management is collecting up to Rs 42,000 due to which there was no admission in 2020-21 and 2021-22. If the situation continues there will be no students in the college after a year and using this situation the college administration is trying to change the college from government aided institution to self finance college”, said Anbumani, who also said that the state government should not be a silent spectator to the changes in the college.

He said that of late there was maladministration in the college due to which no new lecturers were recruited in the last 20 years and even there was no principal for the past 6 years. The management is running the college with a principal in-charge and 11 lecturers who exposed the maladministration were terminated recently.

The college, which was established for providing education at low cost for poor families, should not be allowed to be converted into a self finance college, urged Anbumani.