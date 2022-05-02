‘Akshaya Tritiya’ sales set to surpass 2019 level

With the economic activities growing gradually after two years of COVID-related disruptions, jewellers are upbeat about this Akshaya Tritiya, expecting sales to surpass the 2019 levels.

However, some of them feel that the recent surge in gold prices could become a hindrance. Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated across the country on May 3. Gold prices are ruling over Rs 52,000 per 10 gram on MCX, while in the international markets it is traded at USD 1,897 per ounce. “We should see Akshaya Tritiya buying transcend the temporary barriers that sharp spikes in domestic prices have placed on gold buying since April.