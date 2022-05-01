Suburban train service in Chennai to be maintained as per Sunday pattern

Suburban train service would be maintained as per Sunday pattern in the city on Tuesday owing to Ramzan.

A statement from Southern Railway (SR) said that Sunday pattern of suburban train services will be maintained in Chennai Central - Arakkonam, chennai central - Sullurpeta, Chennai Beach - Chengalpet and MRTS sections on Tuesday (May 3) owing to holiday on account of Ramzan Festival.

Likewise, the computerised Passenger Reservation centres in Chennai Division of Southern Railway will function for only one shift, similar to Sunday pattern of working (08:00 hrs to 14:00 hrs) on May 3, am the statement added.