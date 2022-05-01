SRMIST signs MoU with Himalaya Wellness

Chennai: SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Himalaya Wellness Company.

The purpose of this agreement is a collaborative research and educational programmes like Analytical Chemistry, Formulation and development, Phytochemistry, Pharmacognosy, Preclinical toxicology and Pharmacology, in-vitro mutagenicity, Clinical Pharmacology.

The MoU signing ceremony was presided by SRMIST’s Registrar Dr S Ponnusamy, Dean (Research) Dr Neppolian. The Coordinator for the Interdisciplinary Institute of Indian System of Medicine (IIISM) Dr Rajesh Kumawat also represented The Himalaya Wellness Company as its Head (Medical Services and Clinical Development) and VS Suresh Kumar, Manager, Clinical Trials, Himalaya Wellness Company.

The main objective of this MoU is to support Post Graduate dissertation/faculty research by providing pure herbs for the Post Graduate students (also explore the possibility of polyherbal/ proprietary formulation), for having Post Graduate industry training-hands on experience-on clinical research and to explore newer indications/ scientific markers for widening the scope of herbs in unmet medical areas.

