HITSEEE and HITSCAT dates announced

Chennai: Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) has announced the dates for its online Engineering Exam - HITSEEE 2022 & Online Entrance exam for Liberal Arts & Allied Sciences, School of Law, and other programmes- HITSCAT 2022. The online engineering entrance examinations are to be held for the academic year 2022-2023.

The Institution has announced that the online entrance examination will be held in two phases. Phase I will be held from May 25 to May 30. Phase II will be held from June 16 to June 18, 2022. Students can apply online through the university website –apply.hindustanuniv.ac.in

The last date for the submission of the application form for Phase I is May 23 and for Phase II is June 12.

Results will be announced on June 20 and counseling will take place from June 24 to 30.

Commenced in 1985 Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS), a deemed to be university offers a wide spectrum of undergraduate programmes, post graduate programmes, diploma programmes, research and doctoral programmes in diverse fields of engineering, technology, management, architecture, liberal arts, applied sciences, design, allied health sciences, and law. The Institution is part of the reputed Hindustan Group of Institutions which caters to the academic requisites of over 18,000 students from India and overseas.