Harassed for mamool, vegetable vendor hacks history-sheeter

Chennai: A 22-year-old history-sheeter was hacked by a vegetable vendor in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar on Friday as the former allegedly harassed and threatened the accused for mamool.

The injured L Sounder alias Kulla Bhai (22) of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar is a history-sheeter, said police.

On Friday afternoon, Sounder allegedly threatened one Sivasubramanian (34) of Pervallur, who sells vegetables at K C Garden, for mamool. Since he had been harassing Sivasubramanian for many weeks, the latter became angry and attacked Sounder with the knife used to cut the vegetables. Sounder suffered grievous injuries and was rushed to the hospital. On information, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar police registered a case of and arrested Sivasubramanian.