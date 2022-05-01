Duo held for sexual assault on minor girl

Chennai: Ashok Nagar all-women police have arrested two men on the charges of sexual assault on a 14-year-old girl.

The accused aged 34 and 22 were neighbours to the victim. The girl who assists her mother as domestic help reached home for lunch on Friday afternoon. Since she did not return for a long time, her mother rushed to the house, but her daughter was not there. On suspicion, she entered the neighbour's house where the victim was being sexually assaulted by the duo. Based on her complaint, Ashok Nagar all-women police registered a case and arrested the duo under Pocso Act.