Chinna Kalaivanar Vivek Road: TN govt fulfills late actor Vivek's wife request

In Alwarthirunagar under the chairmanship of Virugambakkam Assembly Member Prabhakar Raja, a function was held to present Ramadan gifts to 1,000 families in Chennai Virugambakkam Assembly constituency.

Minister Ma Subramaniam, who was present at a function said, "The Tamil Nadu government has accepted the request of the late actor Vivek's wife Arulselvi".

He also said that the opening ceremony of the street nameplate with Vivek's name will be held on the third of May.