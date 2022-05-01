Chinna Kalaivanar Vivek Road: TN govt fulfills late actor Vivek's wife request

Chennai: Late comedian Vivek's wife Arulselvi and daughter Amirthanandini recently met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin along with the actor's acquaintances and submitted a petition on Monday requesting CM to rename the road, where the actor's house is located, after Vivek.
In Alwarthirunagar under the chairmanship of Virugambakkam Assembly Member Prabhakar Raja, a function was held to present Ramadan gifts to 1,000 families in Chennai Virugambakkam Assembly constituency.
Minister Ma Subramaniam, who was present at a function said, "The Tamil Nadu government has accepted the request of the late actor Vivek's wife Arulselvi".
He also said that the opening ceremony of the street nameplate with Vivek's name will be held on the third of May.
The photo of the street with Vivek's name on the street's nameplate has gone viral on social media platforms.