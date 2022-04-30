Heat takes State’s power demand to all-time high

Chennai: Amid the sweltering heat and the coal shortage that thermal power plants are facing, Tamil Nadu’s power demand shot up to an all-time high of 17,370 MW on Thursday evening. The soaring temperatures eclipsed the previous high of 17,196 MW of March 29.

On Thursday, several districts in TN recorded a maximum temperature of over 36 degrees Celsius including Vellore (40.3 degrees C), Tiruchy (40.1 degrees C) and Chennai Airport (37.6 degrees C). The mercury is expected to climb higher with the commencement of Agni natchathiram (peak summer) from May 4-28. The Met Department has warned that maximum temperatures will be 2-3 degrees above normal for the next three days in isolated pockets of the State.

The daily energy consumption on Thursday also touched a record 387 million units bettering 378 MU recorded a day before. “We could meet the record power demand on Thursday due to the availability of short term power purchase. We are regularly meeting power demand of over 17,000 MW and expect it to go up by another 200-300 MW in coming days,” a senior Tangedco official said.

Explaining further, the official said there are multiple reasons for power demand going up. “Summer is one of the factors for which AC usage will be high. Industrial demand has gone up following the lifting of all COVID restrictions and returning of normalcy,” he said, adding, agricultural power demand has gone up by 300-400 MW after the newly added one lakh service connections to farmers. Moreover, the increase in number of service connections over the years has also contributed to this.

The State’s highest power demand recorded last year was 16,846 MW on April 10, 2021, and the highest energy consumption was 372.70 MUs on April 9, 2021.