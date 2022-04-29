Road laying exam conducted for Corpn engineers in Chennai

Chennai: In a move to make the engineers well versed with road laying manually, regional deputy commissioner (North region) of the Greater Chennai Corporation held an open book exam for the engineers on Thursday.

"Three types of questions were given to the engineers about the manual. The question paper was for 100 marks," an engineer attached the north region office said.

He added that the manual has all the details about laying bituminous and concrete roads and streets. It also lays specifications such as temperature, milling method, quality of bitumens tar, quality checking and others.

When asked how the experienced engineers felt about the exam, the engineer said that all of them welcomed the idea as it paved way for them to revisit the manual. Moreover, regional deputy Commissioner Sivaguru also wrote the open book exam along with his engineers.

It may be noted that the civic body is carrying out road works across the city after the monsoon. Post monsoon, the civic body floated tenders to relay 1,654 interior roads and bus route roads to an total extent of 311 kilometers. Of the total roads, works have been completed for more than 600 roads. Works are on ongoing at remaining roads.