Man snatches 4-sovereign gold chain from elderly woman in Nanganallur, escapes

Chennai: Police are searching for the unidentified man who snatched a four-sovereign gold chain from Prema Meenakshi Sundaram, an elderly woman, in Nanganallur on Thursday. The victim had visited the medical shop in the locality on Thursday night. Around 8.30 pm, Prema was walking towards her house in 14th street from 2nd street. Police said an unidentified man wearing a helmet came near Prema on a bike and snatched her gold chain. She allegedly shouted for help and fought back but the snatcher pushed her down and escaped. Later, a complaint was filed at the Palavanthangal police station, where a case was registered. Cops are trying to identify the snatcher with the help of CCTV footage in the locality.