HC directs cops to file counter on bail plea by PUBG Madan

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Friday directed the cybercrime wing of Greater Chennai City Police to file a counter within ten days on a bail application filed by controversial YouTuber Madankumar Manickam aka PUBG Madan for hosting and live streaming an online game by misusing filthy language against the women.

Justice G Jayachandran passed the direction after hearing the arguments of Madan's counsel submitting that his client was already under incarceration for more than 10 months since June 15, 2021.

Madan, who was challenging the order of the XI Metropolitan Magistrate in Saidapet that rejected his bail application wanted the HC to set him free.

The petitioner submitted that the Madras HC quashed his detention ordered by the GCCP commissioner Shankar Jiwal under the Goondas Act in July 2021.

On recording the submissions, the judge directed the cybercrime police to file a counter affidavit within 10 days and adjourned the case.

Recently, XI Metropolitan Magistrate, Saidapet, rejected Madan's bail application on the ground that releasing the petitioner at this stage is not safe for the society and the youngsters since there is every possibility that he will continue the offence again.

In June 2021, Cybercrime police filed cases against Madan under Section 294 (b), 509 of IPC read with Section 67, 67A of IT Act and Section 4 of Indecent Representation of Women (prohibition) Act 1986 for hosting obscene conversations with minors and women while live-streaming gaming videos on YouTube.

The case was registered based on complaints lodged by more than 70 people against Madan.