Padapai Guna's associate detained under Goondas Act

Chennai: The Kancheepuram police have detained Bondhur Sethu , gangster Padapai Guna's associate under Goondas Act on Thursday.

Padappai Guna, a history-sheeter from Kancheepuram was already arrested by the police and held in the prison under Goondas Act.

The police earlier in February this year arrested his associate Bondhur Sethu (47) and seized a few luxurious cars from him.

Meanwhile, since Bondhur Sethu was found guilty of illegal sand mining , the Kancheepuram District Superintendent of Police M Sudhakar ordered to detain Bondhur Seth under the Goondas Act.

Since he is already in prison, the police issued order of detention under the Goondas Act to Bondhur Sethu and he would be in prison for one year.