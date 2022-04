Chennai: Ayanavaram police have launched a hunt for a miscreant who threatened a man for money with the morphed photo of the latter’s wife with another person. Police said the complainant had his wife’s photo as the profile photo on WhatsApp which was downloaded by the miscreant and morphed in an obscene manner. The complainant recently received the photo on WhatsApp from an anonymous number and the sender allegedly demanded money not to share it on social media.