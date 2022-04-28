Here's why TN government will set up designers studio in Chennai

Chennai: State Textiles Minister R Gandhi announced that the State government will create a designers studio in Chennai to create a network of fashion and textile designers, traders, and international level textile brands, on Thursday.

In his announcement in the Assembly, he said that the studio will be set at a cost of Rs. 10 crore under a public-private partnership. The studio will come up at the Co-optex campus in the city. "The studio will have the latest information technology and networking infrastructure to connect designers, traders and brands. The studio will create a platform to foresee fashion requirements, market needs and to introduce value-added textiles. Moreover, a team will be constituted to coordinate the stakeholders. The team will train the weavers in taking the handloom products to international markets," he announced.

Also, the government will constitute Tamil Nadu Handloom Authenticity Body at a cost of Rs. 1 crore. The body will improve weaving, dyeing and other techniques and ensure their individuality and authenticity. The body will comprise representatives from Silk Mark Organization of India, Textile Committee, Geographical Indications Committee and Zari Authenticity Committee.

"To encourage sales of handloom Kanchipuram silk sarees, Thirupuvanam silk sarees and other saree varieties from different districts and states in one place, a network of exclusive shops named 'Handlooms of India' will be set up at Rs. 10 crore. A detailed project report will be prepared to set up a Textile City in Chennai," Gandhi announced.

He said that due to the lack of a huge market, marketing facilities to a higher value chain could not be reached. The textile city will be set up in government and PSU lands.