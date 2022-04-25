28-year-old woman kills mother-in-law in Tirukazhukundram, stages robbery drama

Chennai: A 28-year-old woman allegedly murdered her 'torturous' mother-in-law with the help of her relatives from Bihar and tried to cover it up as a robbery incident in Tirukazhukundram, but was arrested by the Chengalpattu district police within 24 hours.

The arrested was identified as Sujatha, wife of Bindukumar, third son of the deceased Prem Kanwar, 70, originally from Rajasthan. As Sujatha, a native of Bihar, who married Bindukumar after a love affair, found it tough to handle ill-treatment by her mother-in-law, she informed relatives about her plight.

On Sunday afternoon, Sujatha allowed two of her relatives to enter the house when only she and Prem Kanwar were there. After stabbing the 70-year-old to death, the three tried to escape via terrace, when Sujatha slipped and suffered injuries on her leg. The other two admitted her to Chengalpattu GH and left.

It was Prem Kanwar’s husband Bakthachand, a pawnbroker, who found his wife’s body. A police team later traced Sujatha to Chengalpattu GH. When questioned, she claimed she was injured in a robbery attempt at her house but later confessed to the crime.