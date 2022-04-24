Seafood prices surged at Kasimedu market as annual fishing ban begins

Chennai: With the annual fishing ban started on April 15, the prices of seafood surged as the fishermen were able to catch within 5km in the sea at the Kasimedu fishing harbor on Sunday.
Traders said that from next week they will receive supplies from the neighboring states.
"As the deep sea fishing is banned, around 200 small boats ventured into the sea to catch seafood within 5km in the wee hours. They were able to get only fewer fishes, which lead to a surge in the prices by 50 percent," said Rajan K, a wholesale trader at Kasimedu fishing harbor.
He added that even the demand for seafood went up and people thronged the market on the first Sunday since the ban started.
Trawlers ventured into the sea as their likelihood is affected during the pandemic. As the catch will decrease from next week, the market is expected to receive seafood from the neighboring states.
"In the coming days, we will get seafood from the neighboring states including Kerala. However, the prices will remain high, it is expected to reduce after the ban period," said MT Vishnu, another trader at the market.
With the prices doubled up, seer fish(vangiram) sold for Rs 1,200 per kg, red snapper (Sankara) Rs 400 per kg, trevally (para) Rs 400 - Rs 500 per kg, tiger prawns Rs 400 - Rs 450 per kg. The prices differ from the wholesale market compared to retail shops at least by 10 - 20 percent.