Seafood prices surged at Kasimedu market as annual fishing ban begins

Chennai: With the annual fishing ban started on April 15, the prices of seafood surged as the fishermen were able to catch within 5km in the sea at the Kasimedu fishing harbor on Sunday.

Traders said that from next week they will receive supplies from the neighboring states.

"As the deep sea fishing is banned, around 200 small boats ventured into the sea to catch seafood within 5km in the wee hours. They were able to get only fewer fishes, which lead to a surge in the prices by 50 percent," said Rajan K, a wholesale trader at Kasimedu fishing harbor.