History-sheeter, wife returning from Andhra held with 30 kg ganja

Chennai: Elephant Gate police arrested a couple in possession of 30 kg ganja and seized a car from them. The accused were identified as Mohammed Naushad Ali (38) of Mannadi and his wife Ayesha (23). Police said Mohammed Naushad Ali, a history-sheeter, had been running a tea shop in Royapuram. Based on a tip-off that the couple is returning from Andhra Pradesh with the contraband, Elephant Gate police led by inspector Veerakumar waited at Kavarapettai near Gummidipoondi in the wee hours of Friday. However, the couple, intercepted by Tiruvallur police at Elavur toll-gate, managed to escape. On information, Elephant Gate police traced the couple to Muthalambedu using phone tower location with the help of cyber crime police and nabbed them. They were remanded in judicial custody.