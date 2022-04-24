Gang poses as cops to kidnap jeweller in vain; hunt on for 7

Chennai: Puzhal police are inquiring an alleged kidnap of a jeweller by a group posing as police personnel on Friday.

The incident happened when complainant Robin Aaron of Mogappair, who owns a jewellery retail chain, was returning to the city in his luxury car after opening a new branch in Andhra Pradesh, said police.

Seven men on three motorcycles allegedly intercepted his car near Puzhal police station on GNT Road and introduced themselves as a special team of Korukkupet police. Claiming they have a warrant to arrest him, they allegedly asked him to accompany them to the police station on their bikes.

While he rode pillion on one of the two bikes, leaving the car behind, the other four men tried to start the car but in vain since it required Robin Aaron’s fingerprint. So, the trio had to bring Robin Aaron back.

However, they were stopped by traffic police and since the men gave contradictory replies, police asked them to come to the station. While some of them accompanied Robin Aaron, they allegedly got down at a distance claiming they would reach the station on bikes.

While Robin Aaron reached the station, the men did not turn up even after a long time. Puzhal police reportedly checked with Korukkupet police and ruled out that the men who took Robin Aaron were copsl.

Based on a complaint from the businessman that the men might have hatched a plan to kidnap him, Puzhal police registered a case and have launched a hunt for the suspects.