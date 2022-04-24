DVAC seizes Rs 28.35L suspected bribe money from Kovai JTC’s car

Chennai: Rs 28.35 lakh unaccounted cash was seized from the vehicle of Joint Transport Commissioner (Coimbatore Zone) K Uma Sakthi by DVAC sleuths on Saturday based on a tip-off that the officer is in the habit of collecting bribes. During a surprise check, K Uma Sakthi’s vehicle was intercepted on Sowripalayam Road, Coimbatore, around 11 am and unaccounted money of Rs 28.35 lakh was seized from her car. A case has been registered on the seizure and DVAC sources said Uma Sakthi allegedly used a retired office assistant named M Selvaraj to collect bribes on her behalf from different sources. Further investigation is on.