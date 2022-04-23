World Book Day 2022: Here is a list of best reads you bookworms shouldn't miss

Atomic Habits will reshape the way you think about progress and success, and give you ways to transform your habits--whether you are a team looking to win, or simply an individual who wishes to quit smoking, lose weight, reduce stress, or achieve any other goal.
Financial decisions involve a lot of mathematical calculations, where data and formulae tell us exactly what to do. But in real time, decisions are made at the dinner table, or in a meeting room. In Psychology of Money, Housel brings us 19 short stories exploring the strange ways people think about money and tells you how to make better sense of one of life’s most important matters.
Ikigai is a Japanese concept referring to something that gives a person a sense of purpose, a reason for living. The book unlocks simple techniques that people in Japan use to live a long, meaningful and healthy life.
Sapiens, the book, takes us on a breath-taking ride through our entire human history, from its evolutionary roots to the age of capitalism and genetic engineering, to uncover why we are the way we are. Sapiens focuses on key processes that shaped humankind and the world around it, such as the advent of agriculture, the creation of money, the spread of religion and the rise of the nation state.
Man's Search for Meaning is a 1946 book by Viktor Frankl narrating his experiences as a prisoner in Nazi concentration camps during World War II, and describing his psychotherapeutic method, which involved identifying a purpose in life to feel positive about, and then immersively imagining that outcome. According to Frankl, the way a prisoner imagined the future affected his longevity.