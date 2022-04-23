DVAC seizes Rs 28.35 lakh from Kovai JTC's car, bribery suspected

Chennai: Rs 28.35 lakh unaccounted cash was seized from the vehicle of Joint Transport Commissioner (Coimbatore Zone) K Uma Sakthi by DVAC sleuths on Saturday based on a tip-off that the officer has been in the habit of collecting bribes.

During the joint-surprise check by the Coimbatore-detachment of DVAC and the Deputy Inspection Cell Officer of Coimbatore district, K Uma Sakthi's vehicle was intercepted at Krishna Street, Sowripalayam Road, Coimbatore, around 11 am and during the search, unaccounted amount of Rs 28.35 lakh was seized from her car.

A case has been registered on the seizure and DVAC sources said that Uma Sakthi allegedly used a retired office assistant named M Selvaraj to collect bribes on her behalf from different sources. Further investigation is on.