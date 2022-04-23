Covid spike: Special wards back at Omandurar hospital in Chennai

Chennai: Covid special wards are back ready at Omandurar multispeciality hospital after recent increase in Covid cases across the State.
With sudden spike in cases, the Tamil Nadu government has directed health officials to maintain Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing of masks.
With 2,527 coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of cases rose to 4,30,54,952, while active cases have increased to 15,079, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.