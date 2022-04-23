City

Covid spike: Special wards back at Omandurar hospital in Chennai

With sudden spike in cases, the Tamil Nadu government has directed health officials to maintain Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing of masks.
Online Desk

Chennai: Covid special wards are back ready at Omandurar multispeciality hospital after recent increase in Covid cases across the State.

Check the pictures here:

With 2,527 coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of cases rose to 4,30,54,952, while active cases have increased to 15,079, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

