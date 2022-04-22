Evict people causing hindrance for believers to worship, HR&CE told

CHENNAI: A Division Bench of Madras High Court on Friday observed that the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department should evict people with temples who are making hindrance to public’s worship practices.

The bench comprising Justice R Mahadevan and Justice PD Audikesavalu passed the direction on hearing a batch of petitions pertaining to the protection of temples, temple properties, practices followed in the temple and idol theft.

When a matter in connection with the temple worship practice was taken by the bench, a litigant alleged that a few priests inside the HR&CE temple are making obstacles restraining devotees from offering their prayers as per the existing worship practices.

On recording the submissions, the bench wanted the HR&CE to find out the details so as to show where and who are resisting people from exhibiting their worshipping practices.

“If anyone in the temple is causing hardship to the devotees by interrupting their worship practices should be evicted from the temples. If such people are sent out from the temple, it will be a relief for both devotees and gods,” the judges observed.

It is also noted the judges have also heard former Idol Wing IG Pon Manickavel’s 2019 contempt petition filed against the then Chief Secretary, DGP and other government officials for not implementing the court orders to recover the stolen idols.

Pon Manickavel submitted through his advocate that about 190 out of 330 idol cases have been transferred to the special court dealing with the idol theft cases in Kumbakonam.

Responding to the retired IG’s arguments, Additional Advocate General Kumaresan submitted that delay was only due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the government is taking effective steps to implement the court orders.

On recording the submissions, the judges adjourned the matter to April 27.