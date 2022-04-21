Masks made mandatory at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Wearing masks at the Chennai airport has been made mandatory, especially to avoid a possible fourth COVID wave, officials said on Thursday.

With the caseload having drastically reduced in Tamil Nadu, and more than 30 districts reporting zero cases for the past few days, people have thrown caution to the wind and have been seen moving about without a mask. The government has said that face masks need to be used continually as precaution. Government machineries, however, have stopped collecting fine from those without masks.

But now with surge being seen in Delhi, Maharashtra, and Kerala, airlines’ officials at Chennai airport are requesting all passengers to wear a face mask. Boarding pass is being issued only if the person is wearing a mask. Security officials too are checking upon this.

Airport officials reasoned that since out country came under the grip of coronavirus throughb air passengers, it is better to remain on guard. “Since cases are again slightly increasing, it is necessary to stay alert,” noted an airport official.