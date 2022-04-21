Illegal wealth puts ex-panchayat secy of Nanamangalam, wife under DVAC scanner

CHENNAI: A former panchayat secretary of Nanmangalam panchayat of St Thomas Mount union and his wife are under DVAC probe for allegedly amassing illicit wealth worth nearly Rs.26 lakh.

The accused, S Velusamy, is now panchayat secretary of Thandarampet Union, Tiruvannamalai. Velusamy, during his tenure as panchayat secretary of Nanmangalam from January 1, 2015, to July 31, 2020, acquired and owned movable and immovable assets in his name and, also in the name of his wife Dhanalakshmi, which are disproportionate to his source of income, a DVAC FIR said.

The FIR also noted that Dhanalakshmi, who works as an assistant manager in a private firm at Chromepet, aided and abetted her husband in acquiring these properties.

The asset found in their names in the beginning of 2015 was Rs 19.94 lakh. By end of 2019, the two had acquired assets worth Rs 69 lakh.

After factoring in their expenses, likely savings, and regular income, the DVAC pegged that the quantum of assets was disproportionately acquired by the couple between April 1, 2015, and November 7, 2019, at Rs 25.9 lakh.