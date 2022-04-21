City

1.18 kg of gold worth Rs 57.07 L seized from 2 passengers at Chennai airport

The bundles were concealed in their rectum and the strips were ingeniously concealed – it was stitched into the waist belt of the passenger’s jeans.
CHENNAI: Customs officials seized 1.18 kg of gold worth Rs 57.07 lakhs from two passengers at the Chennai airport on Wednesday. Based on a tip-off, two passengers – Abubacker of Seven Hills in Chennai and Mohammed Milkhan of Karaikudi – who arrived from Dubai were intercepted by the Customs officers. While searching the suspects, 4 bundles and 4 band strips of gold paste were recovered. The bundles were concealed in their rectum and the strips were ingeniously concealed – it was stitched into the waist belt of the passenger’s jeans. The recovered gold, weighing 1.18 kg valued at Rs 57.07 lakh, was seized under the Customs Act, 1962.

