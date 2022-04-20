Insta reels of boys with knife goes viral, Chennai cops invite them to shoot 'another'...

Chennai: After a cinematic Instagram reels of juveniles walking amid stationary trains biting knives went viral, Kilpauk police secured the students and warned them.

The four boys were school dropouts and had been roaming around without any jobs, said police.

The 26-second reels which was shot at Chetpet railway yard showed one of the boys alighting from a train and later joined by three others. As they walked on the track, one of them handed a knife to another, who then held it in his mouth.

After the video went viral, Kilpauk police launched a hunt for the boys and secured them on Wednesday. They were warned not to shoot such video and let off.

A counter video of them regretting their mistake was shot by the police and circulated in which the boys ask people not to shoot such videos for want of likes and thanked the police officers for their advice.

When contacted, an officer said that the students have been asked to enroll in the police boys and girls club for reformation.