Woman kills son, self over financial issues

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old woman and her 14-year-old son died by consuming poison at their house in Ambattur on Tuesday.

The deceased Latha and her son Tiwaj Kumar, a Class 10 student of a private school, lived in their own house in Ambattur, as Latha had separated from her husband Bharadwaj a few years ago.

On Tuesday morning, Tiwaj stepped out of his flat in an almost-delirious state and alerted neighbours that her mother has also been lying without any movement inside the house.

Both were rushed to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, but Latha was declared brought dead. Tiwaj too died a few hours later without responding to treatment. Inquiries revealed that the Latha was struggling to run the family without any financial support and took the extreme step.

On Monday night, she fed Tiwaj dinner laced with poison without his knowledge, and later consumed the same food.

Ambattur police have registered a case about the incident and further investigation is on.