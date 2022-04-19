Visa processing capacity to increase in 2022-2023, assures US Consulate

CHENNAI: The US Consulate General will increase visa issuance, student visa interviews, and overall spike the capacity of visa processing in 2022 and 2023, said Minister-Counselor for Consular Affairs (MCCA) Donald L Heflin during a media briefing in Nungambakkam on Tuesday. Donald said, “The US has been issuing visas since India’s independence, though there was an interruption during pandemic induced lockdown. However, we are gradually increasing the pace of visa processing in India. We, meanwhile, request the applicants to apply in specific categories from the website.” Visa appointments to the US opened a week ago around the country. “The appointment for H&L visa in Chennai will be available in the third week of July, while appointment for L blanket visa will be available in June. Appointments for tourist visas will be open in the third week of July,” he added.