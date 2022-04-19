Local body officials in Mahabs to be fined for not keeping town clean

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the local body authorities for not properly maintaining the renowned Mahabalipuram town.

The court observed that officials who are responsible for the condition of the ancient place should be punished. The first bench, consisting of, Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy held this observation on hearing a petition filed by the Dhaneja Plot Owner’s Association.

The association sought the court’s help to direct the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to restrain hotels and lodges from storing garbage that spread up to the Buckingham canal near Mahabalipuram canal.

“It is unfortunate to note that the authorities had failed to maintain the UNESCO site in a proper manner. The state government officials who are responsible for this plight should be punished,” CJ MN Bhandari observed.

The court further asked the government pleader: “For what you are collecting fee from people who are entering into Mahabalipuram? Is it to enter the garbage yard?”

The court commissioner ND Naney submitted that the garbage yard in Mahabalipuram is functioning since 2008 and furnished details in connection with the garbage issue.

However, the government submitted that the garbage yard is not functioning now. TNPCB informed the court that it had filed a complaint against the executive officer of the Mahabalipuram town panchayat.

On recording the submissions, the judges adjourned the matter.