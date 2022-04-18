Mega awareness campaign on road safety to students by Chennai cops

Chennai: The Greater Chennai Traffic Police launched a mega awareness campaign to spread awareness on safety to school and college students in association with Thozhan Organisation.

The campaign aims at apprising the students on the importance of obeying the traffic rules, good samaritan law to help the accident victims and golden hour in 100 schools and the campaign was inaugurated by city police commissioner Shankar Jiwal at the MCC school, Chetpet.

The motto of this campaign is to reduce traffic accidents and make school and college zones safer and make students and parents aware of traffic rules and encourage people to help accident victims without hesitation, said a note from the city traffic police.

Additional Commissioner (Traffic) Kapil Kumar C Saratkar said that the campaign targeted students since they are one of the biggest group of road users and are prone to accidents. "The safety message will also reach their parents for them to act responsibly," said the official.